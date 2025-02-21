Congressman Grothman holds town hall meeting in Town of Algoma

TOWN OF ALGOMA (NBC 26) — The room was filled with vocal constituents as Congressman Glenn Grothman held a town hall meeting this morning in the Town of Algoma.

Rep. Grothman (R-Glenbeulah) serves the 6th district of Wisconsin. The meeting in the Town of Algoma was the fourth and final one scheduled for February in a tour of town hall meetings around Winnebago and Waushara counties, according to a release.

NBC 26's Ezekiel Telemaco was in attendance in the Town of Algoma meeting — and reported neighbors standing outside, as not all who showed up could be accommodated inside the building.

