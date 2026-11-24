OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Chronic Wasting Disease has been in Wisconsin for nearly 25 years, and with the gun deer hunt underway, experts shared what hunters should do when they bag a sick buck.

CWD was first reported in Wisconsin in 2002. While it mainly affects southwestern Wisconsin, it has slowly moved its way into central and northern areas too.

Josh Jackl, a biologist from the Wisconsin DNR, said that while Winnebago County doesn't have any reported CWD cases this year, there's plenty nearby.

"There are a lot of CWD positives around, in the counties surrounding here. Green Lake, Marquette, and some of the other counties directly surrounding Winnebago. So it is definitely prevalent," Jackl said, "It's a disease that is always fatal."

Marquette County has seen one of the larger jumps in cases near Winnebago County, going from zero cases in 2020 to 45 in 2025 alone. Symptomatic deer are often listless and skinny, according to the CDC.

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Chronic wasting disease spreads as gun deer hunt continues

Hunters shared their experiences.

"We hunt in northern Wisconsin, but I know it's an ongoing issue. DNR does what they can and has a handle on it. There's only so much you can do though," Mike Halverson said.

"If you're out there in the middle of the woods and if you see a sick deer, you may just want to take it out so it doesn't suffer and then so it can't pass anything on to any other deer," Isaiah Turner said.

The DNR does provide resources for concerned hunters, with testing kiosks, appointments, and even dumpsters to discard infected carcasses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CWD hasn't been shown to infect humans. However, scientists are still testing what effects, if any, eating infected meat would have, with studies that used monkeys suggesting infection is possible.

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