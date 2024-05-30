Calling all artists! Your designs are wanted on new public health vending machines

Some new public health vending machines are coming to the Fox Valley and health officials want you to help come up with their designs.

The public health vending machines, or PHVM, give accessibility to Narcan, Fentanyl test strips and other health supplies.

Vending Machine Locations:

David W. Albrecht Administrative Building, 112 Otter Avenue, Oshkosh

Neenah Human Services Building, 211 N. Commercial Street, Neenah

They're being funded by a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Health officials are looking for local artists to come up with the design themes on these vending machines, which include:



"Harm reduction saves lives"

"All people are capable of recovery"

"Decreasing the stigma of substance use disorder: people struggling with substance use disorders are valuable, seen, and heard."

Designs must be submitted by June 28 and a winner will be announced on July 19 with a tentative unveiling in Fall 2024.

For more information click here.

