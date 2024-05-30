Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodOshkosh

Actions

Calling all artists! Your designs are wanted on new public health vending machines

Oshkosh
NBC 26
Oshkosh
Posted at 1:58 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 14:58:41-04

Some new public health vending machines are coming to the Fox Valley and health officials want you to help come up with their designs.

The public health vending machines, or PHVM, give accessibility to Narcan, Fentanyl test strips and other health supplies.

Vending Machine Locations:

  • David W. Albrecht Administrative Building, 112 Otter Avenue, Oshkosh
  • Neenah Human Services Building, 211 N. Commercial Street, Neenah

They're being funded by a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Health officials are looking for local artists to come up with the design themes on these vending machines, which include:

  • "Harm reduction saves lives"
  • "All people are capable of recovery"
  • "Decreasing the stigma of substance use disorder: people struggling with substance use disorders are valuable, seen, and heard."

Designs must be submitted by June 28 and a winner will be announced on July 19 with a tentative unveiling in Fall 2024.
For more information click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!