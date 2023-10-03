Watch Now
Brinkley's Boutique using bedazzled bras to support breast cancer patients

Brinkley's Boutique co-owner Barb Nelson shows off a bra decorated by a customer. Nelson says the boutique allows customers to vote on the best-decorated bra for a fee, with proceeds going to support cancer patients.
Posted at 6:12 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 19:12:28-04

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — One Oshkosh shop is taking an intimate approach to breast cancer awareness in October, by using bedazzled bras to raise funds for those undergoing cancer treatment.

Brinkley's Boutique Co-owner Barb Nelson explains that her store has been encouraging customers to decorate bras for people to vote on for a five dollar fee. She says the winner will get a store gift card and the money raised will go to Look Good Feel Better, an organization which provides beauty supplies to help boost the confidence of those undergoing cancer treatment.

She says cancer awareness and research is an important cause that's near and dear to all.

“Everyone has someone in their life that has been touched by cancer," Nelson said, "so it’s a good cause that reaches out to many many women.”

Nelson says about 20 people have take bras to decorate so far, and hopes to eventually get around 60 participants to help raise funds.

