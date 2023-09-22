Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh unveils new expansion and heartwarming surprise in honor of longtime director

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh cut the ribbon on two major projects on Friday.

The opening of an expansion to its Radford Center, and re-opening the newly remodeled J. Wilcox Head Start Building, to be shared between the Boys & Girls Clubs and UW Oshkosh's Head Start program.

Jamie Wilcox is the club's Facility Director and says the new additions will add five extra classrooms for the program's children. He says he's seen both programs have a big impact on Oshkosh's children, and him and his family as well.

“When my Boss asked me originally back in 1980 to be a staff member, I though, ‘well, I’ll work there for a few years and give back a little bit myself,’" said Wilcox, "well that turned into 43 years of working, I enjoy it, its something different every day. The kids are always fun to deal with…I’m happy to be here.”

Wilcox adds that he thought the "J" in the building's name was meant to honor his mother Joyce, who helped found and later direct the Head Start program, but was shocked and humbled, to hear it also stands for "Jamie."