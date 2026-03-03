Body found in Oshkosh believed to be missing man

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Police believe a body found in Oshkosh Tuesday morning is that of Fredrick Ellis, a man who was reported missing in January.

According to a media release, Oshkosh Police located a deceased person just before 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in a drainage area south of the southbound on-ramp to I-41 and 9th Ave.

Police say it seemed the person had been dead for a "lengthy period of time." No identification was found on the person, but authorities believe the body belongs to Fredrick Ellis based on "numerous identifying marks."

Ellis was reported missing on Jan. 10 after not contacting anyone since October of 2025. Police said Ellis was homeless and his family was concerned for his safety, mentioning mental health concerns.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.