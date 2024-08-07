Boaters beware: Oshkosh Police warn of thefts from boats, boaters react

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — In Oshkosh, boaters have been enjoying the warm summer days on the lake. But, Oshkosh Police say they should also be on the lookout for people stealing from their boats.

Oshkosh Police said they’re investigating several thefts of items, including fishing gear, from boats.

Police are encouraging boaters to remove valuables from their boats, park the boats in well-lit areas and, if possible, park in areas that have video surveillance.

Video shows local reaction to the warning.



Oshkosh Police said they’re investigating thefts of items from boats throughout the city.

I talked to boaters like Jennifer Weber, who said she's happy the police are looking into the issue.

"We're just glad that they've alerted all of us," Weber said. "We have not experienced any theft, but we are aware of the situation. We are glad that they help us, and they do patrol up and down this area often."

Police are encouraging boaters to remove valuables from their boats, park the boats in well-lit areas and, if possible, park in areas that have video surveillance.

Weber said she always tries to prioritize safety when storing her boat.

"Up and down the Fox River, there are many great marinas that we can drive into and rent out, so that's really helpful," Weber said. "There's a lot of safety in that area, and plus a lot of just private docks as well right up here at Lake Butte Des Morts. So there are many options for safety here."

Police said they’ve received several reports specifically of fishing gear stolen from boats. Fisher Rita Lauer said she often fishes on Lake Winnebago, and is aware of the risks of having her gear stolen.

"I would never leave it unattended," Lauer said. "You got to watch your equipment, or it'll be gone."

Police said they’re still investigating the thefts, and ask anyone with information to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700 or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.