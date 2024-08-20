Bike rider hurt after being hit by car in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A bike rider is recovering after being hit by a car in Oshkosh.

The Oshkosh Police Department said in a news release officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to an accident involving a woman riding a bicycle and a car on Highway 21 at N. Westhaven Dr.

Police say the bike rider was riding her bicycle and rode into the intersection. She was then hit by a 62-year-old Oshkosh woman traveling westbound on Highway 21.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital.

Police say the vehicle driver is cooperating with authorities.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking neighbors to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.