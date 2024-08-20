Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodOshkosh

Actions

Bike rider hurt after being hit by car in Oshkosh

Oshkosh Police
Oshkosh Police Department
Oshkosh Police
Posted
and last updated

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A bike rider is recovering after being hit by a car in Oshkosh.

The Oshkosh Police Department said in a news release officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to an accident involving a woman riding a bicycle and a car on Highway 21 at N. Westhaven Dr.

Police say the bike rider was riding her bicycle and rode into the intersection. She was then hit by a 62-year-old Oshkosh woman traveling westbound on Highway 21.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital.

Police say the vehicle driver is cooperating with authorities.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking neighbors to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Claire Peterson.jpg

Meet Oshkosh Reporter Claire Peterson