Battle on 'Bago participation lower than normal, ice conditions possibly to blame

OSHKOSH — Battle on 'Bago is typically one of the biggest ice fishing tournaments in the state, but this year an unusually warm winter seems to have led to a smaller than usual turnout.

Don Herman sits on the board of the Otter Street Fishing Club in Oshkosh. He says about the half the usual number of people bought tickets for this year's tournament.

“I think they sold somewhere around 5,000 tickets…" he said, "normally they sell around 10,000-11,000 tickets."

Herman pegs ice conditions as a major factor in the dropoff. He says the ice on Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh is around 10 to 11 inches thick, below the recommended safe thickness for cars and trucks.

Herman thinks this has dissuaded some anglers from taking the ice, but says those who have made the trip out on ATVs have been able to find plenty of fish.

“The fishing’s been great…" he said, "...it’s one of the best years in a long time.”

Brogan Riter and his father were among those who made it out. Riter said he didn't feel safe taking their truck on the ice, but they made the trek in their ATV and managed to catch their share of fish.

“[We went] probably a mile and a half out maybe two miles out," said Riter, "got into a few little perch here and there, it’s been fun, we’re having a good time."

Dennis Sieben drove up from Slinger with his sons Reece and Steele for the tournament. They didn't catch any fish Friday morning, but still had their sights set on some of the tournaments top prizes. Reece said he hopes to win "[$]50,000, so Dad can get a new truck."

The tournament began Friday morning, and ends Saturday afternoon at 2:00.

