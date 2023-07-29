Watch Now
Authorities investigating mid-air collision at EAA

Jenna Bree
Posted at 6:09 PM, Jul 29, 2023
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a mid-air collision between two aircraft at EAA.

The crash between a 162F helicopter and an ELA 10 Eclipse gyrocopter happened at 12:24 at the south end of the EAA AirvVenture flightline at Wittman Regional Airport, according to Dick Dick Knapinski, director of communications for EAA.

Knapinski said aircraft operations at the airport were halted while law enforcement investigated the incident.

Authorities are still gathering details about the collision.

