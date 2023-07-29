Attendees begin to file out of AirVenture ahead of weekend

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — AirVenture may run through Sunday, and while many attendees are sticking around through the end, some were starting to pack up and leave Friday.

Reed Miller spent much of Friday packing his campsite. He explained that storms that rolled through Thursday night got much of his gear wet and explains he "figured it's a good time to skedaddle back down to Kentucky."

Miller says he drove up with his Dad and younger sister on Tuesday and the trio spent the week camping in the Warbird Campgrounds and volunteering for event security.

As a pilot himself, Miller says he enjoyed meeting with other like-minded people, seeing unique aircraft and waking up to the sound of jets overhead every morning. While he'll be sad to leave the airshow behind, Miller says it's definitely time to go.

“We’re definitely sunburnt, hot, tired, achy, maybe hungover a little…" he said. "It is definitely bittersweet, it’d be nice to live out here, but we have to go back to work so we can afford to do all this. It’ll be good to get home and sleep in an actual bed, instead of on the dirt.”