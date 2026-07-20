OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Arizona Cardinals' NFL team jet was on display for one day only at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, giving aviation and football fans a rare look inside the multi-million dollar aircraft.

The plane, a Boeing 777-200ER, is provided to the Cardinals by Gridiron Air, a company that specializes in team travel.

Paul Kirby, president and CEO of Gridiron Air, said the aircraft is configured specifically for the team's starters and special teams players.

"For the Arizona Cardinals, they run all of their starters up here. Both sides of the football is 22 starters plus the remainder of the special teams players. It gives them a great space to stretch, lie flat, and relax both on the way to and from the game," Kirby said.

The jet is outfitted with 288 seats, 28 of which convert into beds. The team's equipment — all 200,000 pounds of it — is stored in the undercarriage of the plane.

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Arizona Cardinals' NFL team jet lands at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh

The display drew fans from across the NFL, including a Seattle Seahawks fan who couldn't resist getting a closer look. Even if it's a division rival's aircraft.

That Seahawks fan, Michael Carpentier, an aircraft mechanic and pilot, said he was drawn in by curiosity about the logistics of team travel.

"I'm still, as an aviation enthusiast, very curious how they change these planes for the team travel. Specifically things like how they maybe carry their helmets and their equipment," Carpentier said.

Green Bay Packers fans Carol and Tom Davis were also among those touring the jet, with one condition.

Tom Davis said, "As long as it's not the Indiana Bears, it's OK."

Carol Davis said she was thrilled by the addition to this year's show.

"I'm just excited that the NFL has brought a plane here that's never happened since we've been visiting, so it's a really cool new opportunity. And if you've never been to EAA, you've got to come. It's just a fantastic experience," Carol Davis said.

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