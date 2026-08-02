OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — APPLETON, Wis. — Since the Fox Valley tornado, neighbors have stepped up for each other. One community member, Josh Kalkofen, took it upon himself to buy 200 pizzas for his community, handing them out to those clearing debris, restoring power, and others in need of a meal.

Kalkofen bought 100 pizzas from Luigi's Pizza & Pasta in Menasha, which gave him 50 of them for free. He bought the remaining 100 at Marco's Pizza in Appleton, which also gave him half off.

"I see everyone being so generous in the community and, you know, volunteering their time, tools, food and stuff and it's just like, what can I do to help out. Why not just drive around and hand out pizzas for volunteers and people who lost their homes and stuff?" Kalkofen said.

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Appleton man hands out 200 pizzas after Fox Valley tornado

Nicole Klahn, a field marketing specialist at Marco's Pizza, said the story goes beyond good food.

"It's just so heartwarming and humbling to know that there are people like Josh and his family in this world who are willing to step up and deliver that slice of hope back into the community, and we at Marco's Pizza are so honored to be able to be a part of that small acts of kindness." Klahn said.

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