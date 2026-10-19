OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Dozens of local artists brought their autumn creations to the annual Fall Fest craft and vendor event at the Poplar Creek Barn in Oshkosh this Sunday.

Between the two levels of the barn and the outside, there were 43 total vendors, according to event organizer Jen Sullivan.

Sullivan says the event is designed to give creators a path to build their businesses and connect with their community.

"It's all about just getting people that want a second job, a part-time job, working from home, moms with kids, a way for them to get together and make some money and to also share their passion. That's where this whole thing actually stemmed from," Sullivan said.

Sullivan says after COVID-19 prevented small businesses from selling their wares at crowded, people-filled gatherings in 2020, she became motivated to host them herself.

"I'm going to try to help these people boost up and like make some money and get their businesses back on their feet," Sullivan said.

At Sunday's event, there was everything from baked goods to stuffed animals to soap. Sullivan told me she strives to gather more unique artists every year.

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Annual Fall Fest brings 43 vendors to Poplar Creek Barn in Oshkosh

One of those artists was Christine Lane, who co-owns the business JC Saw & Stitch with her husband. I asked her about the importance of this event for her and other local creators.

"What we sell is just handmade wooden trays, coasters, sewn pouches, wallets and accessories," Lane said, "We put a lot of effort and heart into what we make and we enjoy seeing people find treasures that we have available to offer."

The next event will be for Deer Widows Weekend, which occurs November 22nd from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the gun deer hunt.

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