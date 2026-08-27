OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A proposed solar project from Alliant Energy would stretch across Winnebago County, and it's already drawing pushback from local farmers concerned about rising land costs.

The project would include at least 142,000 solar panels across 1,500 acres, with a capacity of 130 megawatts. Alliant Energy expects to lease the land in 30-year intervals.

Local farmer Aaron Radloff said the lease rates Alliant Energy can offer landowners will have a ripple effect on those who do not participate.

"Because of the rates that they are able to offer, that also artificially increases the land rent for the rest of us locals in this area," Radloff said, "It'll directly raise rents and land prices for me and all the other farmers in this area."

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Alliant Energy solar project draws farmer concerns in Winnebago County

Alliant Energy Renewable Development Manager Justin Foss said the project offers financial benefits for participating landowners.

"We've heard from some landowners that it's going to help them make sure they've got money to pay for their kids' college. We've heard from some landowners that it's what's helping them keep that farm and the land continuing in their family so that future generations can use it once the solar is done," Foss said.

A project study boundary map outlines the overall area under consideration. Not all land within the boundary will be used for solar panels — it represents the outer limits of where panels could be placed.

Winnebago County Executive Gordon Hintz said the county has limited authority.

"There's no direct role for the county in a project of this scale, but clearly anything that's in the county we have an interest in. But the regulation and oversight and approval would be at the state level with the Public Service Commission," Hintz said.

More information about how the Public Service Commission reviews construction projects is available at psc.wi.gov.

Additional details about the solar project are available on the Alliant Energy website.

Pending regulatory approval, the project is expected to be operational by 2029. Alliant Energy will hold public listening sessions on September 22 and October 27 at Dauntless Soul Brew Company in Omro.

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