A glimpse at an impressive nativity collection in Oshkosh
Mildred Turner has accumulated nativity scenes over the years that turned into an impressive collection. After the collection became too large for her to manage on her own, she donated it to United Methodist Church in Oshkosh, so that everyone can enjoy the scenes during the holidays.
Photo by: Seth Humeniuk