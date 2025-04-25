8 men arrested after undercover human trafficking investigation in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Eight men were arrested after an undercover human trafficking investigation was conducted in the City of Oshkosh, according to Oshkosh Police.

Police say the eight men range in age from 20-48 years old and are from Oshkosh, Appleton, Clintonville, Wautoma, Oakfield and Florida. They were arrested for pandering.

The 41-year-old man from Wautoma was also taken into custody for felony bail jumping. Additionally, one of the men arrested had a loaded handgun concealed in his waistband, police say.

According to police, this operation was conducted in their efforts to work closely with community advocacy groups in bringing awareness to human trafficking — The "Damascus Road Project Blitz the Draft" initiative reached out to motels, hotels, gas stations and convenience stores in Winnebago and Outagamie counties to hand out information about red flags to look for to spot human trafficking prior to the NFL draft.