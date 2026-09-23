16-year-old arrested for bringing handgun to Oshkosh North High School

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — UPDATE #2: A 16-year-old student was arrested Wednesday for having a handgun in his backpack at Oshkosh North High School, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

Police said they received information that another student, a 17-year-old, may have also had a gun. Officers did not find additional weapons at the school, but are searching for the second student and the possible gun.

The school was evacuated and students were taken by bus to Oshkosh West High School, where reunification is happening. Parents are told to check their emails for full pick-up instructions.

UPDATE: Students and staff are safe and one person is in custody following an active police incident at Oshkosh North High School Wednesday morning.

According to an alert sent out to parents, the school building was cleared and reunification has started, with pick-up taking place at Oshkosh West High School, 375 N Eagle St. Parents are told to check their emails for full pick-up instructions.

ORIGINAL: There is an active police incident at Oshkosh North High School Wednesday morning, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

This is a breaking story. NBC 26 has a crew on the way and will provide more updates.