Oshkosh volunteers prepare and deliver over 1,000 free Easter meals

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — On Easter Sunday, volunteers at Father Carr's Place 2B in Oshkosh spent the morning preparing and delivering free Easter meals to community members in need.

Executive Director Jim Boehm said the organization prepared around 1,000 to-go meals in the morning alone. Boehm said he is truly happy to see the turnout and thanked all of his volunteers for making the event possible.

"And it looks like we'll have about 100 maybe 125 serving. So all together we will probably do between 1,100 and 1,200 meals this morning," Boehm said.

Volunteer Vicki Harrison said there is a large group of people who do not have access to an Easter meal.

"The people who live in assisted living or apartments that can't get out. We deliver to them and we take them to the... sometimes 30, 40, 50 to an apartment building," Harrison said.

Harrison said she tries her best to make sure no one goes hungry on Easter.

"When we leave here I also take ham home and rolls and we make sandwiches and then we go around tonight and hand it out to the homeless. Who maybe got a lunch but now need something for dinner," Harrison said.

Donald Bostelmann has been helping deliver meals since 1997. He said the people who receive the meals are some of the nicest people, and he loves helping every year.

"And they are grateful, and by the time you get home you'll say, wow... I actually did something for somebody else. I'm not just serving myself," Bostelmann said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.