One person critically hurt after three-vehicle crash at County Road S and J in the Town of Freedom

One person suffered critical injuries after a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road S and County Road J in the Town of Freedom.

Deputies with the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection just after 6:00 p.m. on November 7, 2026. A preliminary investigation indicates a northbound sedan, operated by a 42-year-old Kaukauna man, failed to stop at the stop sign at County Road S.

The vehicle was struck by an eastbound sedan driven by a 19-year-old Freedom man. As the northbound sedan cleared the intersection, it was struck by a westbound sedan operated by a 29-year-old Kaukauna man before coming to rest in a nearby ditch.

Emergency crews extracted the 42-year-old driver from his vehicle, and Gold Cross Ambulance transported him to a local hospital with critical injuries. All other individuals involved were evaluated and released at the scene with no reported injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Freedom Fire Department, Freedom First Responders, Gold Cross Ambulance and the Outagamie County Highway Department.

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