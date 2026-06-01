One injured in Beaver Dam shooting

BEAVER DAM (NBC 26) — A man was seriously injured early Saturday after being struck by gunfire in Beaver Dam, police said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of North Spring Street at about 12:53 a.m. following reports of a shooting, according to a news release from the Beaver Dam Police Department.

When officers arrived, they administered emergency first aid until Beaver Dam Fire Department personnel took over care. The victim was taken to Marshfield Medical Center and later flown to UW Hospital in Madison, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Witnesses told police the suspect fled the scene on foot. Authorities secured and processed the scene before determining there was no further threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The Beaver Dam Police Department said it was assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Beaver Dam Fire and EMS.