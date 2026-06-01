One dog dead, home significantly damaged after structure fire in Village of St. Cloud

VILLAGE OF ST. CLOUD — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says a dog is dead and a home is significantly damaged after a fire that started near the stove in the home's kitchen on Sunday.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, a passerby called 911 around 2:19 p.m. on May 31 to report a structure fire at a home at 818 Main St. in the Village of St. Cloud.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the St. Cloud Fire Department responded to the call, the release adds.

Shortly after the initial 911 call, the homeowners arrived and were able to confirm that no one was inside the home except for two dogs, the release says.

When the St. Cloud Fire Department arrived on scene, they saw smoke coming from the roof and found an active fire in the kitchen. Fire crews then quickly extinguished hot spots in the home along with the fire, which is believed to have started near the stove in the kitchen, the release notes.

The release adds that the cause of the fire is unknown, it is not considered suspicious and no people were injured.

However, one of the family dogs died in the fire and the home suffered significant smoke and water damage, according to the release.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating the cause of the fire.

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