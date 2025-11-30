One dead, three injured in I-43 crash

NEW DENMARK (NBC 26) — A male passenger died Saturday from injuries sustained in a November 27th crash on I-43 at STH 96/Shirley Road in the Township of New Denmark.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says the head-on crash happened when a Toyota SUV traveled the wrong way up the ramp from 43SB to STH 96 and collided with a Dodge Caravan exiting the highway.

Three people were trapped inside the van, and the SUV's lone occupant was also trapped.

The sheriff's office says alcohol was a factor in the collision.

Two males and one female were extracted from the van with serious injuries. One of the men, a 37-year-old from the Two Rivers area, later passed away.

The female SUV driver sustained minor injuries.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office and its Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Names are not being released at this time.