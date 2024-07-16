Ohio police officer shoots and kills man near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One man was killed by police officers from Columbus, Ohio, just blocks away from the RNC security perimeter on 14th and Vliet.

The man was identified by the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) as a 43-year-old Milwaukee Man.

Milwaukee Street Angels, an organization that works with the homeless community, tells TMJ4 the man was homeless.

The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16.

TMJ4

MPD says several officers from Columbus Ohio observed a man, armed with a knife in each hand, and engaged in an ‘altercation’ with another man they say was unarmed.

They say officers identified themselves as police officers and made several commands for the 43-year-old to drop the knife.

Police say the man refused and charged at the unarmed man with the knives. That’s when several officers discharged their firearms, killing the 43-year-old man.

Surveillance video appears to show the shooting in the middle of Vliet St.

VIDEO: Surveillance video shows the moments the shooting happen

Surveillance video shows police shooting at 14th and Vliet

In the video, you can see two men in the street and several Columbus PD officers following them with guns drawn. You then see one man go down.

According to MPD, the Columbus Division of Police officers from Ohio were assigned to bicycle patrol and were briefing with their supervision in their assigned zone before the incident.

TMJ4 spoke to two people, who said they witnessed the shooting, telling TMJ4 they saw a man walk across Vliet St., and said police followed him across the street, and shot the man in the back.

According to the witnesses, the man lived at a nearby homeless encampment with them and was just trying to cross the street when police shot him.

VIDEO: Hear witness accounts of the shooting near 14th & Vliet

VIDEO: Hear witness accounts of the shooting near 14th & Vliet

An autopsy for the man is scheduled for Wednesday, according to The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

VIDEO: On-the-phone interview with a former Wisconsin State Representative

VIDEO: On-the-phone interview with a former Wisconsin State Representative

14th and Vliet is near the secure zone of the Republican National Convention, but we have no reason to believe this incident is connected to events at the RNC.

TMJ4 News

The Fraternal Order of Police for the Columbus region shared a statement on Tuesday afternoon, saying that no officers were injured.

According to the statement, Columbus Police Officers, along with multiple officers from multiple jurisdictions nationwide are in Milwaukee to support Milwaukee Police with security for the RNC.

ACLU of Wisconsin Executive Director Dr. Melinda Brennan released the following statement regarding the shooting:

“We are aware of the fatal civilian shooting by Columbus, Ohio Police that took place in the King Park neighborhood, approximately a mile away from the Fiserv Forum, well outside of the RNC security perimeter. As we wait for more details to surface, we're calling for a full and transparent investigation into what exactly led to the shooting, including the swift release of any bodycam footage pertaining to the encounter. More than 4,000 additional law enforcement officials are in Milwaukee for the RNC, and we've long feared how this heavy police presence could increase the risk of deadly police encounters, especially by out-of-state officers who don’t know and aren’t accountable to our community. We offer our condolences to the friends and family of the person killed.”

The Milwaukee Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday to provide an update.

You can watch the full press conference below:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.