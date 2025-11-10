Wisconsin's first snow of season brings hope to snowmobilers after mild winters

OCONTO (NBC 26) — Snow touched down across Wisconsin for the first time this season, bringing excitement and hope to snowmobilers eager for winter recreation opportunities.

The Paul Bunyan Riders Snowmobile Club in Lakewood is getting excited for what they hope will be a long and snowy season that brings riders, families and visitors back to the trails. With snow finally falling in the Northwoods, the club is preparing for increased activity on their extensive trail system.

The club has been around for more than 50 years and maintains over 80 miles of trails in the area. Members like Susan Bessert, the club's treasurer, have been hard at work making sure everything's safe and ready once the snow really starts to pile up.

"Making sure the trails are clear so if they needed to clear trees … making sure the signs are easy to see and visible," Bessert said.

After a few mild winters with limited riding opportunities, Bessert is eager to hit the trails again.

"We are really excited, the last couple years we haven't had a lot of riding opportunity … the fact that the weather is starting to get colder and the snow is starting, it is exciting," Bessert said.

In recent years, low snowfall has meant fewer visitors and less business for the Northwoods region. The impact extends beyond recreation to the local economy.

"People are going to follow the snow and when the snow isn't here the people don't come," Bessert said.

Bessert says the reduced snowfall has had a real impact on the community's economic health.

"There has not been as much traffic up here, the local businesses have taken a bit of a hit," Bessert said.

But with colder temperatures and flakes starting to fall, there's optimism that this season could be different. The Paul Bunyan Riders will continue clearing the trails and waiting for the next snowfall to build up their trail system for the winter season ahead.

