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Oconto man killed in ATV crash in Town of Pensaukee

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J.M. Guyon - Copyright 2013
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OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 64-year-old Oconto man was killed in an ATV crash in the Town of Pensaukee on Sunday evening, according to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were notified of the crash on Oak Orchard Road just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Emergency crews found the man unresponsive alongside the road. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators believe the ATV was traveling east on Oak Orchard Road when it entered the south ditch and overturned, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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