Oconto Falls High School staff member charged with sexual assault of child

OCONTO (NBC 26) — A staff member at Oconto Falls High School has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child by school staff, according to jail records.

Arrested on multiple charges

According to jail records, the man faces two charges:

Sexual assault of child by school staff (Statute Code 948.095(2))

Sexual assault in the fourth degree (Statute Code 940.225(3m))

Both charges are classified as misdemeanors, according to the records. No bond amount has been set.

OCONTO FALLS PUBLIC SCHOOLS

District "deeply disappointed"

Oconto Falls School District Superintendent Stuart Russ shared a statement with staff and families Saturday addressing the arrest.

"A staff member of Oconto Falls High School has been arrested on allegations of misconduct during his employment with the District. We are deeply disappointed by the nature of the allegations," Russ said in the statement.

The district emphasized its cooperation with the investigation.

"The District has been and will continue to coordinate fully with law enforcement," Russ said.

Immediate removal from school

Russ said the district took swift action once officials learned of the allegations.

"As soon as the allegations were communicated to school officials, the staff member was immediately removed from school and relieved of his responsibilities," he said.

Support provided to affected families

The district says it is working to support any students and families who may have been impacted by the situation.

"We have been communicating with any students and their parents who may have been affected by this staff member's conduct and will continue to communicate and provide support as appropriate," Russ said.

District defends staff excellence

In his statement, Russ emphasized that the actions of one individual do not reflect the broader school community.

"Oconto Falls High School and the Oconto Falls District is comprised of dedicated and fantastic staff that support the education of our students every day. The actions of one individual does not diminish their excellence nor the strength of the Panther community," he said.

The superintendent concluded by asking for community support during this difficult time.

"We appreciate the community's support as we work through this challenging situation," Russ said.

The teacher remains in custody at the Oconto County Jail. A court date has not yet been set. No further information has been released at this time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.