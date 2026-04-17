Oconto County urges caution as dam releases boost river flow

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Oconto County Emergency Management is warning neighbors to stay away from the Oconto River after recent dam adjustments increased water flow and raised upstream levels.

The agency said high flow rates at the Oconto Falls Dam are causing rapidly changing water levels and potentially hazardous conditions throughout the area.

“Fast-moving water is unpredictable, and we encourage the public to stay clear of the river until conditions return to normal,” Emergency Management Director Jon Spice said in a statement Friday.

Officials outlined several safety recommendations:

Avoid riverbanks and flooded areas, where swift currents and unstable ground can be dangerous.

Refrain from recreational activities such as boating, kayaking, fishing or wading until conditions stabilize.

Keep children and pets away from the water.

Do not drive through standing or moving water.

Stay informed by monitoring local updates from Oconto Falls Fire Department, Emergency Management and city officials.

Emergency management officers are working with public safety partners to monitor river conditions and will issue updates as needed.