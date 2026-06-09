Oconto County sheriff says new ATV AND UTV rules target top cause of deaths

OCONTO (NBC 26) — Wisconsin's new ATV and UTV regulations are now in effect, requiring all vehicle occupants to wear a seatbelt, as the state works to reduce a rising number of trail fatalities.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reported 41 people lost their lives last year in all-terrain vehicle and utility-terrain vehicle crashes — 12 in ATV incidents and 29 in UTV incidents.

Wisconsin ranked first in the United States for ATV and UTV-related fatalities in 2024, according to the Consumer Federation of America.

Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban said the new seatbelt requirement addresses the leading cause of death in these crashes.

"95% of the traffic fatalities are because you rolled your vehicle over and were ejected from that vehicle," Skarban said.

In addition to the seatbelt mandate, window tint restrictions, a towing ban and higher penalties for property damage are also now in effect across the state.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Oconto County sheriff says new ATV rules target top cause of deaths

Lt. Jacob Holsclaw with the Wisconsin DNR said in a written statement, "These updates bring administrative code up to date with the current trends we are seeing in the ATV and UTV world."

Skarban said wearing a seatbelt, helmet and eye protection can prevent injuries.

"We don't want to see people lose their lives," said Skarban.

He also cautioned against reckless behavior on the trails.

"Have your fun, but also be responsible," Skarban added.

Before hitting the trails, officials also say riders should perform an inspection of their vehicle and notify others where they are headed and when they expect to return.