Oconto County investigating double homicide

Posted at 12:08 PM, Oct 03, 2022
TOWN OF LITTLE SUAMICO (NBC 26)  — The Oconto County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide that took place Sunday morning in the Town of Little Suamico.

According to a report from the Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a call regarding two individuals not breathing and with no pulse outside a residence in the 1200 block of Melissa Boulevard.

Upon arrival, a 75-year-old male and a 55-year-old female from Little Suamico were found deceased outside the residence.

Preliminary investigation determined the deaths to be a homicide.

During initial stages, Oconto County Sheriff's personnel identified a 27-year-old male from Little Suamico as a person of interest.

The male was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held in the Oconto County Jail on unrelated charges.

This case is presumed to be isolated, and the community is not in any imminent danger.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office is being assisted by the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Wisconsin State Crime Lab in further investigation of the incident.

