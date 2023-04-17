Watch Now
Northeast Wisconsin party bus hit by gunfire on way home from concert

Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 17, 2023
NBC 26 — A party bus from Lou's Limos LLC was stuck in a drive-by shooting over the weekend while headed back to Northeast Wisconsin from a Morgan Wallen concert in Milwaukee.

According to Milwaukee Police, the shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday, April 15, on the 700 block on North 35th Street.

On their Facebook page, Lou's Limos LLC of Oconto said that its bus was hit after leaving the Morgan Wallen concert held at American Family Field.

Police say a home was also hit by the gunfire, but no one reported being hit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers through the P3 smartphone app or by calling (414) 224-8477.

