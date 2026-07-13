Michigan man dies after motorcycle collides with truck in Oconto County

OCONTO (NBC 26) — A 39-year-old man from Escanaba, Michigan died Sunday afternoon after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a truck at an intersection in the Town of Chase.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center received a report of the crash at approximately 1:33 p.m. on July 12, 2026, at the intersection of CTH S and Schwartz Road.

A preliminary investigation indicates a truck was stopped at the stop sign on Schwartz Road, facing south, before proceeding into the intersection. The truck was struck on the passenger-side box area by an eastbound motorcycle traveling on CTH S.

The motorcycle operator, a 39-year-old man from Escanaba, Michigan, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The truck driver, a 48-year-old man from Oconto Falls, Wisconsin, and his passenger, a 25-year-old man also from Oconto Falls, were evaluated at the scene by medical personnel and released.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information is being released at this time.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Tri-County Fire Department, Oconto Falls Ambulance Service, the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office, the Oconto County Highway Department, and Larry's Towing.