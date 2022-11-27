Watch Now
Long-term lane closure to start Monday in Oconto County

Posted at 2:32 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 15:32:51-05

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds everyone that Southbound US 41 will begin its long-term lane closure on Monday in Oconto County.

Southbound US 41 at the Little Suamico River bridge will be reduced to one lane of travel beginning Monday, Nov. 28 for bridge deck replacement.

The lane closure will remain in place until mid-January 2-23.

Motorists should expect delays during peak traffic times.

For more information on the bridge construction project, visit projects.511.wi.gov.

