Little Suamico man dies in a UTV crash

OCONTO (NBC 26) — A 48-year-old Little Suamico man died early Sunday after a truck crashed into his UTV in the Town of Pensaukee, leading to the arrest of the truck driver.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Old 41 Road at Vermeiren Road at about 3:26 a.m. Investigators said both vehicles were traveling south when the truck struck the UTV.

Deputies found the 48-year-old UTV driver on the ground with injuries. Emergency personnel transported him to Bellin Oconto Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the truck, a 24-year-old Little Suamico man, was uninjured. Deputies arrested him and will refer charges to the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Pensaukee Fire Department, Oconto EMS, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted the sheriff's office.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they deal with the loss of a loved one," Todd Skarban said.

