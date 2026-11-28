OCONTO (NBC 26) — The Thanksgiving leftovers may still be in the refrigerator, but many Wisconsin families are already turning their attention to Christmas.

At Whispering Pines Tree Farm in Oconto, visitors spent Saturday exploring rows of evergreens, comparing branches and debating which tree would look best in their homes.

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Families make holiday memories while searching for the perfect Christmas tree in Oconto

Among them were Rachel and Marcus Tippins, who are celebrating their first holiday season with their son, Micah.

Both parents grew up cutting down Christmas trees with their families. Now, they're getting the opportunity to share that childhood experience with their own son.

However, being responsible for choosing the tree comes with its own challenges, including making sure it fits inside the house.

"Trying to find the skinny, tall, but not scraggly," Rachel Tippins said. "I'm pickier than I thought I would be."

Armed with a hand saw, the couple was ready to take on the challenge of cutting down their own tree.

When asked what it would take to get the job done, Marcus had a simple answer: "A lot of muscle."

Preparing for the holidays takes years

For Whispering Pines owners Megan and Randy Yeska, Christmas is a year-round commitment.

The couple purchased the farm in 2019, fulfilling Randy's longtime hope of operating a choose-and-cut Christmas tree farm after decades of growing trees.

Megan Yeska, a former educator, said maintaining the crop requires patience and consistent care.

"It takes a Christmas tree 10 years," Yeska said. "So every year, we are nurturing that Christmas tree."

Once the trees reach about four or five years old, they are trimmed annually and monitored to ensure they remain healthy.

Although Thanksgiving weekend is a popular time for Christmas tree shopping, Yeska said she's noticed customers getting an increasingly early start.

"A lot of people want to have their tree ready to go before hunting, and a lot of people like to have their house decorated for Christmas at Thanksgiving," Yeska said.

The farm opened for the season on Nov. 2, and Black Friday was its busiest day as of Saturday.

Like many small businesses, Whispering Pines has also experienced rising operating expenses. However, Yeska said keeping costs reasonable for customers remains important.

An annual outing for generations

The farm offers more than evergreens. Visitors can take wagon rides, browse the gift shop, enjoy food and take pictures with Santa.

For Hayden Burger, cutting down a Christmas tree has been an annual family outing for as long as she can remember. This year marked her family's first visit to Whispering Pines.

"We're always like laughing and I always think it's really fun just to like spend time with each other," Burger said.

That connection is something Yeska has grown to appreciate, particularly as she welcomes familiar faces back to the farm each holiday season.

"I think the most important component of Whispering Pines doesn't have to do with trees or gifts or even snow," Yeska said. "It's the people."

For some visitors, those memories stretch back decades. For others, like the Tippins family, this Christmas marks the beginning of something new.

"Our baby is three, almost four months old now," one of the Tippins parents said. "So it's like fun that it's like, okay, his first Christmas and we're going to start a new tradition together."