Damaging tornado reported in Oconto County, NWS says

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A damaging tornado was reported in Oconto County around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said.

The possible tornado was reported by the public after multiple tornado warnings were issued by the NWS Wednesday evening.

WATCH: A clip from Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland's coverage during Wednesday's severe weather:

WATCH: Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland tracked severe weather following reported tornado near Oconto

While a tornado was reported by members of the public, the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed it.

NBC 26 has received several reports of tree damage in the area between Oconto and Lena.

