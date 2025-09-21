Crash kills one, injures 2-year-old and starts truck on fire in Town of Gillett

OCONTO (NBC 26) — A crash on Highway 22 in the Town of Gillett killed one driver, injured a two-year-old and caused a truck to start on fire, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m., the Oconto County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near the intersection of Old Road and County Trunk Highway P in the Town of Gillett.

A 24-year-old man was driving northbound in an SUV when he crossed the center line and hit a truck and trailer.

There was a 2-year-old riding in the SUV, and the child was later taken to the hospital for their injuries. The 24-year-old SUV driver died on scene, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

When the SUV hit the truck, driven by a 22-year-old man from Sobieski, the truck caught fire. Bystanders were able to put out the flames and help the truck driver out of his vehicle, according to the press release.

The 22-year-old man was also driven to a hospital for his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.