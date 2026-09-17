1 dead after Oconto house fire

OCONTO (NBC 26) — A person died after being pulled from a burning home in Oconto on Wednesday.

Oconto Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 11 a.m. to the 900 block of Madison Street for a reported structure fire with a possible occupant trapped inside. Crews arrived to find a two-story residential building with heavy flames and smoke, officials said.

Firefighters entered the home and located the victim. The person was taken to a local hospital and later died from injuries suffered in the fire.

Authorities said Oconto Fire Rescue and Oconto Falls Ambulance also handled separate unrelated 911 calls during the fire response.

Later Wednesday, at about 6:44 p.m., crews responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash near Highway 22 and Logtown Road.

About two hours later, at 8:34 p.m., firefighters and EMS crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Main Street. Responders found one vehicle overturned on its roof and the roadway completely blocked.

Early Thursday, firefighters responded at about 3:34 a.m. to the 500 block of Broadway Avenue for a reported camper fire with a possible occupant inside. Police officers arriving first reported the camper was burning and could not immediately locate the possible victim.

Firefighters entered the camper, extinguished the fire and searched the vehicle and surrounding property. No victims were found, and police later determined the person believed to be involved was safe elsewhere in town.

Both fire incidents remain under investigation.

