Anne Burrell, longtime Food Network host and chef, dies at 55

Food Network host Anne Burrell died at her home in New York on Tuesday, according to reporting from multiple outlets. She was 55.

The New York Police Department told CNN officers found a woman unconscious when they went to an address linked to Burrell on Tuesday morning. EMTs pronounced the individual deceased.

Medical officials are planning to conduct an autopsy, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities have not disclosed a cause of death.

Burrell's family confirmed her death in a statement in a statement to Food Network.

The Food Network remembered Burrell as "a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss."

Burrell was a mainstay across many of the network's shows, including "Iron Chef America" and "Worst Cooks in America." She studied English and communications at Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, and later attended the Culinary Institute of America and the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners.

Burrell's passing drew remembrances and tributes from her fellow network stars and chefs.

"We all adore you and will forever remember your quick wit, sassy drive, determined nature, and magical laughter," Sandra Lee wrote on Instagram.

Burrell is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton, his son Javier, her mother, sister and brother.