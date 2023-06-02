Norwegian Cruise Line giving away free cruises to 20 teachers

Do you have a special teacher in your life that you’d like to recognize? If so, Norwegian Cruise Line has a new contest to celebrate them by giving away a free seven-day vacation.

Enter your favorite teacher into the Norwegian Cruise Line “Giving Joy Sweepstakes” between now and June 9 by submitting an online application at the contest website. Contest winners will receive a free seven-day cruise courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“It is an honor to award these hard-working educators and commend them for their dedication to their students,” said Norwegian Cruise Line president David J. Herrera in the contest announcement. “We look forward to welcoming them on board our ships and providing them with an unforgettable and well-deserved cruise vacation.”

20 Teachers Will Win a Free Cruise

A total of 20 teachers will win the prize after going through the nomination stage, a public voting period and then a final review by contest officials. The winners will be notified “on or about June 29, 2023,” according to the contest rules.

Every winning teacher will receive a seven-day cruise certificate for two for sailings originating in the U.S. or Canada. This prize covers the cruise fare, gratuities, taxes, fees and service charges.

Three grand prize winners chosen from the top 20 will also receive an invitation for themselves and a guest to sail on the Norwegian Viva’s christening voyage from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 out of Miami. Round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations and ground transfers are also included in the grand prize package.

Nomination forms must include the teacher’s full name, photo and a brief description of how he or she “inspires students to be the best they can be.”

Before nominating your favorite teacher, make sure to ask permission to use their name and photo for the submission, as this is part of the contest rules. Teachers must also be at least 21 years old, accredited and currently employed in a public or private school (from elementary through college). Make sure to read the full contest rules before submitting your nomination.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.