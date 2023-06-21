Noises heard in search area of missing Titanic submersible

The U.S. Coast Guard said early Wednesday that underwater noises were detected in the search area of the missing submersible last seen on Sunday.

The Coast Guard said the sounds were detected by a Canadian P-3 aircraft. The Coast Guard deployed underwater ROV operations in an attempt to "explore the origin of the noises."

Those searches yielded negative results, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard added that the data will be considered in future search plans.

U.S. and Canadian officials have joined OceanGate in the search for Titan, which entered the waters of the Atlantic Ocean early Sunday. The submersible was headed down to a depth of over 12,000 feet to explore the Titanic shipwreck when it lost communication about an hour and 45 minutes into the trip.

Capt. Jamie Frederick of the Coast Guard said there is enough oxygen in Titan to survive for 96 hours. Frederick said he would expect the submersible to run out of oxygen by Thursday morning if it remains intact.

There were five people inside Titan, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

"Our crews are working around the clock to ensure that we are doing everything possible to locate the Titan and the five crew members," Frederick said.

There were questions on Tuesday on what would happen if the submersible was found. Frederick said getting salvage equipment to the search site was a "top priority."

"What I can tell you is there is a full-court press effort to get equipment on scene as quickly as we can," he said.

As of Tuesday, officials have searched a 10,000-square-mile area by air and sea. The search area is centered about 900 miles east of Cape Cod.

