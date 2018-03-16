Shocking video shows ski lift in country of Georgia violently throwing people off at high speeds

A terrifying ski lift accident that injured several people was caught on cell phone video in the country of Georgia.

The Telegraph reports that the incident happened on the Greater Caucasus Mountain Range, when an out of control lift suddenly began picking up speed.

#гудаури A post shared by Алена Пахомова (@pahomova_enduro22) on Mar 16, 2018 at 3:33am PDT

The video shows the lift traveling in the wrong direction before throwing tourists in different directions.

The publication reports ten people suffered minor injuries, and a Ukrainian citizen broke his hand.