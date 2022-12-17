'Harry & Meghan' is Netflix's most-watched documentary debut ever

It seems people can't get enough of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

On Tuesday, Netflix said in a news release the docuseries "Harry & Meghan," which premiered on Dec. 8, is the streaming giant's most-watched documentary debut ever.

The company said 81.55 million hours were watched of the documentary, which details the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, making it "the highest view hours of any documentary title in a premiere week."

According to the company, the first three episodes helped the series be in the Top 10 TV list in 85 countries, taking the top spot in the United Kingdom.

The first installment of the series chronicled the British media's racist and defamatory coverage of the couple.

The final episodes of the documentary, which premiered Thursday, focused on the couple's struggles after they married in 2018 and their eventual departure from the Royal family in 2020.

Buckingham Palace has declined to respond to the allegations posed in the series.