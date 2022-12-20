97-year-old former secretary at Nazi camp convicted by German court

A 97-year-old woman was convicted Tuesday in Germany for her role at a Nazi concentration camp in Poland during World War II.

The Associated Press reported that Irmgard Furchner was found guilty of aiding in the murders of more than 10,000 people while she was a stenographer to an SS commander of the Nazis' Stutthof camp, where she worked from June 1, 1943, to April 1, 1945, according to the court.

She received a two-year suspended sentence for accessory to murder in 10,505 cases and an accessory to attempted murder in five cases, The Washington Post reported.

The newspaper reported that she was tried in juvenile court because she was 18 and 19 when she worked at the camp.

Her lawyers argued that the evidence presented didn't show that she knew about the systematic killings at the camp, the news outlets reported.

During her closing statement, the news outlets reported that Furchner said she was sorry for what happened and regretted having been at the camp at that time.

According to data from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, more than 60,000 people died at the camp.