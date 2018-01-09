Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year award nominees announced

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year award nominees have been announced.

There are 23 manufacturers that have been nominated for the 30th annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards.

In a press release to NBC26, the program says the industry employs nearly 500,000 Wisconsinites and creates $56 billion in annual economic output.

Wisconsin is the second-most manufacturing intensive state in the nation.

The nominees are:

Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation - Beaver Dam

Automation Components Incorporated - Middleton

Baker's Quality Pizza Crusts, Inc. - Waukesha

Carbide Grinding Co., Inc. - Waukesha

Carnivore Meat Company LLC - Green Bay

EmbedTek - Waukesha

Energybank - Manitowoc

Evergreen Tool Company, Inc. - Peshtigo

Exact Science Corporation - Madison

Gamber-Johnson LLC - Stevens Point

Generac - Waukesha

Graphic Display Systems, Inc. d/b/a GDSI - Amery

iMARK Molding, Inc. - Woodville

Linetec - Wausau

MBK-WI, Inc. d/b/a Freedom Graphic Systems, Inc. - Milton

Nicolet Plastics LLC - Mountain

Octopi Brewing - Waunakee

Oshkosh Corporation - Oshkosh

Pro Products, Inc. - Sturgeon Bay

Sargento Foods Inc. - Plymouth

Seneca Foods Corporation - Janesville

The Spancrete Group, Inc. - Waukesha

Vulcan Global Manufacturing Solutions, Inc. - Milwaukee