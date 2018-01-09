Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year award nominees announced

Cloudy
HI: 34°
LO: 28°
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year award nominees have been announced.
There are 23 manufacturers that have been nominated for the 30th annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards.
In a press release to NBC26, the program says the industry employs nearly 500,000 Wisconsinites and creates $56 billion in annual economic output.
Wisconsin is the second-most manufacturing intensive state in the nation.
The nominees are:
Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation - Beaver Dam
Automation Components Incorporated - Middleton
Baker's Quality Pizza Crusts, Inc. - Waukesha
Carbide Grinding Co., Inc. - Waukesha
Carnivore Meat Company LLC - Green Bay
EmbedTek - Waukesha
Energybank - Manitowoc
Evergreen Tool Company, Inc. - Peshtigo
Exact Science Corporation - Madison
Gamber-Johnson LLC - Stevens Point
Generac - Waukesha
Graphic Display Systems, Inc. d/b/a GDSI - Amery
iMARK Molding, Inc. - Woodville
Linetec - Wausau
MBK-WI, Inc. d/b/a Freedom Graphic Systems, Inc. - Milton
Nicolet Plastics LLC - Mountain
Octopi Brewing - Waunakee
Oshkosh Corporation - Oshkosh
Pro Products, Inc. - Sturgeon Bay
Sargento Foods Inc. - Plymouth
Seneca Foods Corporation - Janesville
The Spancrete Group, Inc. - Waukesha
Vulcan Global Manufacturing Solutions, Inc. - Milwaukee