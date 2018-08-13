Wisconsin DNR helping fight California wildfires

As wildfires continue to burn in California, the Wisconsin DNR is sending staff to help.

Officials say about 30 people from the DNR are currently fighting fires out of state. Those workers are acting on incident management teams or doing work directly on the fires.

Officials say it can make for long and tiring days.

"You're working a lot different landscape then you work here in Wisconsin. Obviously, you're working with new folks often times, so it takes a little bit of adjustment, but there's also a lot of pieces that are very universal within the fire community with how we fight wildlife fires,” said Ryan Severson.

State officials say when fires reach the size like that of California’s, the efforts to suppress it stretch nationwide.