Wisconsin company recalls ready-to-eat curry chicken salad

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Good Foods Group, LLC, out of Pleasant Prairie, is recalling 130 pounds of fully cooked ready-to-eat curry chicken salad products, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The FSIS says the product has cashews in it, but that information is not declared on the label.

Here’s how the service describes what it’s recalling:

130-lbs of 32 oz. deli cups with “GOOD FOODS, CURRY CHICKEN SALAD, MADE WITH WHITE MEAT CHICKEN” on the deli cup lid and “GOOD FOODS, ARTICHOKE & JALAPENO DIP, WITH rBST-FREE* GREEK YOGURT” on the side of the deli cup. The product bears lot code 489221-2B, with a time stamp range of 23:30 to 00:30.

The products also have the establishment number P-45623 inside the USDA inspection mark, according to a press release. They were shipped to Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

FSIS says they learned of the problem when a customer pointed out the containers had the correct label on the lid, but were mislabeled on the side. The cups had labels for a different product that doesn’t contain tree nuts on them.

The service says you should not eat the products if you bought them. Instead, you should either return them or throw them away.