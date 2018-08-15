Wisconsin Attorney General announces arrest of human trafficking suspect

MADISON, Wis. - A Chicago man is facing charges involving human trafficking in at least nine states, the Wisconsin Attorney General announced on Wednesday.

In a new release, Attorney General Brad Schimel announced the arrest of Glenwood Brown, Jr. Brown is accused of trafficking two young women out of hotel rooms in Appleton and Grand Chute using the now-defunct website Backpage.

The Attorney General's statement cites a criminal complaint filed in Outagamie County, which states that Brown allegedly posted 225 advertisements for prostitution services in at least nine states around the country, including Alabama, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Today's announcement from the AG says Women were coerced into sexual relationships with “johns,” and Brown financially profited. Brown was arrested on Thursday, August 7 and is being held by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information about human trafficking visit www.BeFreeWisconsin.com.