Whisper Hill Clydesdales needs foster home for animals

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - Whisper Hill Clydesdales is looking for the public's help.

Non-profit leaders were informed Monday afternoon that the foster home their animals are at can no longer have farm animals on their property.

The barnyard therapy animals have been used to lift the spirits and boost the confidence of those with special needs.

Leaders are now searching for a new foster home to house their animals for the winter.

There are 7 Clydesdales, 6 ponies, 2 miniature horses, 2 miniature donkeys and 2 llamas.

The animals need a 3 to 5 acres of space and a barn or shed for the animals to seek shelter in winter.

Whisper Hill is offering to put up their own fencing.

Owners say they have had a challenging year after Tim Wiskow, the non-profit's founder, had to undergo a life changing operation to save his life.

The goal was to find a home this year but that was put on hold.

They are hoping they can find a new foster home for the animals so they don't need to be auctioned off.

They are hoping for a place in the Fond du Lac area.

To help, call 920-322-0646.