Wautoma police respond to weapons related school incident

WAUTOMA (NBC 26) — Waushara County Central Sheriff Dispatch responded October 9 to the threat of a possible armed subject at Wautoma High School.

At approximately 1:20 pm, Waushara County Human Services contacted the central dispatch office after a high school student informed a social worker of his plans to target law enforcement officers in a shooting.

Family members reported the household guns missing, and the student was present inside the school.

Social workers notified the school district, and the school went on lock down.

Staff immediately located the student, according to a press release by the Wautoma Police Department.

The 16-year-old student resisted School Resource Officer Hendrickson’s attempt at detention, but at 1:32 pm, the student was taken into custody and detained at the Wautoma Police Department.

It was later confirmed that the student was not in possession of any weapons but that threats were made.

Charges were referred for Threat to Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Contact.

The student has since been transferred to a juvenile detention facility with the cooperation of Waushara County Youth Justice.